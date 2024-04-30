Coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard (knee) will not do anything at practice Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After sitting out Game 1 due to inflammation in his right knee, Leonard played in Games 2 and 3, but he looked like a shell of himself with limited mobility. Leonard was held out of Game 4 on Sunday, and it would be a big surprise if he could play Wednesday based on how the forward is trending. If Leonard is indeed held out, Amir Coffey would be a candidate to see an increased role.