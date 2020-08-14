Leonard is not in the starting five Friday against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard hasn't been ruled out officially, but it would not be surprising if he remained on the bench. Paul George is not in the starting five either.
