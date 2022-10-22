Leonard will miss Saturday's game against the Kings for rest and rehab purposes, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcastreports.

Leonard isn't expected to play in back-to-backs to preserve his health coming off of a significant injury. As a result, he'll get a rest on the front end Saturday and should be back in the mix Sunday versus the Suns. Leonard's absence should leave Norman Powell in a starting role again, with Luke Kennard, Terrance Mann and Robert Covington, among others, potentially seeing additional action.