Wagler totaled 15 points (3-15 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 preseason win over the Warriors.

Wagler struggled badly from beyond the arc in his preseason debut, but the No. 5 overall pick still filled the stat sheet and knocked down the go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. The rookie's team-high 30 minutes are encouraging, though he'll face plenty of competition for touches in a veteran-heavy Clippers rotation.