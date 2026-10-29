Wagler closed with 21 points (4-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 103-87 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie guard led the Clippers in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the first time. The fifth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Wagler is doing most of his damage from three-point range so far, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 boards, 3.5 assists and 2.3 threes in four games while shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, but just 31.6 percent overall from the floor.