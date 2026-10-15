Wagler amassed 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Wagler led the Clippers in minutes and had his most efficient shooting night of the preseason. Los Angeles drafted the rookie with the fifth overall pick in June, and he's expected to start alongside Garland in the backcourt after showing poise and confidence during the Summer League in Las Vegas. His highlight was a superb 26/4/2 line in the Summer League finale against the Timberwolves. His chance to start with the Clippers makes him one of the more intriguing first-year guards to watch.