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Clippers' Keaton Wagler: Not playing Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wagler (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Wagler will get a break after playing in each of the Clippers' first three games of the Summer League, and his next chance to play is Friday against the Timberwolves. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, Wagler figures to start alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt for the 2026-27 season. Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 33.9 minutes per game last year with Illinois.

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