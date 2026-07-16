Clippers' Keaton Wagler: Not playing Wednesday

Wagler (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Wagler will get a break after playing in each of the Clippers' first three games of the Summer League, and his next chance to play is Friday against the Timberwolves. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, Wagler figures to start alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt for the 2026-27 season. Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 33.9 minutes per game last year with Illinois.