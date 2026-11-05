Wagler ended Wednesday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat with 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.

All three of Wagler's made field goals came from beyond the arc, and he posted a team-best plus-15 in limited action. This was only the second time the rookie failed to play at least 20 minutes, but he snapped a two-game drought of not scoring in double figures. Over his first eight regular-season games, Wagler has averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.9 minutes per game off the bench.