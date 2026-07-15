Clippers' Keaton Wagler: Scores 16 points in SL loss

Wagler finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 99-85 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Wagler had 23 points in Sunday's 104-82 Summer League win over Utah. He wasn't as productive Tuesday, but it was still a quality effort. The 19-year-old will need to address some areas of his game heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Still, Wagler should get plenty of opportunities to improve during the season, considering he could see ample playing time right out of the gate.