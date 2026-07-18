Clippers' Keaton Wagler: Scores 26 points in SL win

Wagler closed with 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 128-120 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.

Wagler sat out Wednesday's win over the Wizards for rest purposes but returned to action in the Clippers' Summer League finale. The rookie out of Illinois didn't have his most efficient game from beyond the arc but was solid from two-point range en route to a game-high 26 points. He'll now look toward his rookie campaign, during which he's expected to play a sizable role alongside Darius Garland.