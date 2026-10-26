Wagler finished Sunday's 108-101 loss to Oklahoma City with 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

Wagler continued to receive substantial playing time off the bench, reaching double figures for the third consecutive game to begin his NBA career. The rookie struggled with his shooting and committed four turnovers, but his perfect performance at the charity stripe and contributions as a rebounder and facilitator were encouraging. His early involvement in the rotation makes him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues.