Wagler finished Friday's 127-101 loss to the Timberwolves with 12 points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes.

Wagler has been extremely consistent with the good and the bad in the early stages of the season. While he has scored in double digits in each of his five outings so far, he's also struggled with his shot on a regular basis and is currently making just 28.6 percent of his shots and 35.7 percent of his threes. Wagler should continue to play off the bench until he shoots more efficiently, and right now, he's a potential waiver-wire option for managers looking for points without worrying about low percentages.