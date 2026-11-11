Wagler finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 loss to Phoenix.

Wagler scored in double digits off the bench, but it came on an inefficient 3-for-12 shooting from the field, including 1-for-7 from deep. The rookie did chip in on the defensive end with a pair of steals, though he failed to record a rebound despite logging 23 minutes. Shooting inconsistencies are to be expected from a first-year player, and while he has the talent to grow into a larger role, Wagler isn't a must-roster player outside of dynasty formats at this stage.