Clippers' Keaton Wagler: Taken by LAC at No. 5

Wagler was selected by the Clippers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wagler caps off a meteoric rise over the past year, transitioning from an unheralded four-star recruit into a top-5 selection after a spectacular freshman season at Illinois. The 19-year-old guard was the centerpiece of the Fighting Illini offense, taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Jerry West Award honors while averaging 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest. A creative 6-foot-6 playmaker with deep, lethal perimeter range, Wagler proved his ceiling in marquee moments-most notably dropping a historic 46 points in a road win at Purdue and logging 20 points and eight boards in a Final Four matchup against UConn. He should make an immediate impact for the Clippers this season.