Wallace signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers on Thursday, JD Shaw reports.

Wallace spent time with the team's G-League affiliate in 2021-22, appearing in 13 games and posting 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Although the deal does not secure the second-year player a regular season roster spot, it opens up a path to earn the Clippers open two-way spot with an impressive training camp.