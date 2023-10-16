Martin "may be too far behind on both ends of the floor to make up serious ground [as a potential starter]," Law Murray of the Athletic reports.

Robert Covington may have the inside track to starting after an underwhelming 2022-23, though Terance Mann is also in strong consideration, per Murray. Martin brings plenty of youth and energy to the Clippers, though it appears coach Tyronn Lue would prefer him off the bench in that capacity. Martin is also competing with Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris for playing time.