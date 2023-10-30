Martin had 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 win over San Antonio.

Martin's role has been inconsistent early in the year, as he played 14 minutes in a comfortable win over Portland on Opening Night before he was a DNP-CD during a narrow loss to the Jazz on Friday. He saw some playing time during Sunday's blowout victory and put together an efficient performance off the bench. The 22-year-old appeared in all 82 games with Houston last year but hasn't been as involved to begin his time with his new team.