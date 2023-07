Martin has been traded to the Clippers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Rockets exercised Martin's $1.9 million team option for 2023-24 on Thursday, but their recent acquisition made him more valuable as a trade chip, and now he'll play for the Clippers in the upcoming campaign, with the Rockets receiving two future second-round picks in return. Martin averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 56.9 percent from the field in 28.0 minutes per contest.