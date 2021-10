Johnson (illness) is available to play Wednesday night against the Kings, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After missing Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness, the 19-year-old guard is an option for the Clippers on Wednesday night. Beginning tonight, the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will likely have plenty of opportunities to play in the preseason as he prepares for his rookie campaign.