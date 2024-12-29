Porter (illness) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Porter missed Friday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, but he is set to return to action Monday. Over his last five contests, Porter has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Won't play against Golden State•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Late addition to report Friday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Shines off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Moving back to bench•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Drops season-high 19 in return•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Drawing spot start•