Share Video

Link copied!

Porter (illness) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Porter missed Friday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, but he is set to return to action Monday. Over his last five contests, Porter has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.

More News