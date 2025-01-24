Porter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Porter ended with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics, but the impressive stat line won't hand him another start. James Harden (groin) will return from a one-game absence, so Porter will return to his regular backup role in the second unit.
More News
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Shines despite loss to Boston•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Leaving rotation Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Plays well in loss•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Contributes off bench in return•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Available for Monday•