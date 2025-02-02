Porter registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 loss to Toronto.

Porter provided a spark off the bench Sunday that helped the Clippers stay within striking distance. It was the just the second time in his last 10 outings that he's reached double-digit points and he finished as the Clippers' third-leading scorer behind James Harden (25) and Ivica Zubac (18). Porter will look to build off his strong performance into Tuesday's battle of Los Angeles against the Lakers.