Porter walked to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Warriors after appearing to hit his head, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Porter was fouled under the basket, and it looked like he hit his head on the hardwood on the way down. He ultimately got up and made his way to the locker room, but his night is finished after he was unable to come back onto the court to shoot his awarded free throw. Porter was later spotted on the bench giving his coach a thumbs up, so while he couldn't return, he appears to be fine, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com. James Harden will likely eat up the rest of the minutes at point guard with only eight minutes remaining.