Porter (ankle) was not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Porter is poised to return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He's averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 18.7 minutes per game this season while coming off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Likely to return Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Out again Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Won't go vs. Blazers•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Ruled out Sunday with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Productive off bench Friday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Off injury report for Wednesday•