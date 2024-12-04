Porter (ankle) will not play Wednesday versus Minnesota, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Porter will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next opportunity to take the court comes Sunday versus his former team with the Rockets coming to town.
