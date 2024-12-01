Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Porter had a productive outing off the Clippers' bench in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves when he tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 24 minutes. However, he may have sprained his ankle during that game, and it's severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Terance Mann, Bones Hyland and Kris Dunn should all be candidates to see increased minutes off the bench Sunday due to Porter's injury. Porter's next chance to play will be Tuesday against Portland.