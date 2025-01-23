Porter ended with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics.

The Clippers started several non-regulars Wednesday since they were without James Harden (groin), Norman Powell (back) and Kris Dunn (knee), meaning Porter got the chance to play an expanded role in the backcourt. It's safe to say he didn't disappoint, finishing as one of the Clippers' leading scorers while also ending just three boards and three dimes away from a double-double. That said, Harden could return to the hardwood in the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Wizards on Thursday, meaning Porter's fantasy upside will take a severe hit if he returns to his regular bench role.