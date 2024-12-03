Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Porter is set to miss his second straight game due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
