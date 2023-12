Brown posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 victory over the Kings.

The Clippers put Brown right to work after the call-up from the G-League. With Paul George (groin) sidelined in the second half, the first-round pick out of Missouri slid right in and produced over 24 minutes. It probably won't be Brown's last stint with the parent club, as he's gotten the call a few times already.