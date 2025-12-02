Brown ended Monday's 140-123 loss to Miami with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 15 minutes.

Brown hasn't been much of a factor offensively, averaging 4.5 points on 40.0 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three in his last four games, but he has been active on the defensive end, averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in that span. Brown's role has been elevated due to the injury-riddled nature of this Clippers team, but once key contributors return, Brown may revert to irrelevance.