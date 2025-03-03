Brown played five minutes in Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Lakers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.

Back with the parent club after a brief stint with the G League's San Diego Clippers, Brown surprisingly entered the rotation with Derrick Jones (groin) sitting out and with Norman Powell (hamstring) exiting early. Both Jones and Powell appear in danger of missing the Clippers' next game Tuesday in Phoenix, but even if that's the case, Brown likely won't see his role grow substantially.