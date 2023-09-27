Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Wednesday that Brown (ankle) is healthy and ready to go for training camp, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Brown suffered an ankle injury during Summer League action, but as expected, the rookie first-round pick is good to go for training camp. The Missouri product averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 made three-pointers, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game during Summer League. Brown's three-point efficiency certainly stood out in college, and it appears his shot will translate to the next level, which should help him carve out a rotational spot to start 2023-24.