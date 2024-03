Brown ended with 29 points (14-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Texas Legends.

Brown led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring while handing out a team-high assist total and tying team-best marks of steals and blocks in a well-rounded showcase. Brown has averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks over 32.1 minutes in 17 G League contests this year.