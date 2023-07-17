Brown didn't return to Sunday's 104-103 loss to the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League after exiting in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick put up six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two assists in six minutes before departing the contest and finishes the Las Vegas Summer League with averages of 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.5 minutes per contest. Though he's listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, Brown boasts a defter shooting touch than his physique might suggest; he drilled 13 of his 30 three-point attempts (43.3 percent) in Las Vegas and converted at a 45.5 percent rate from beyond the arc during his final season of college basketball at Missouri. After the strong showing this summer, Brown could be a candidate to crack the Clippers' season-opening rotation, especially if Kawhi Leonard (knee) and/or Paul George (knee) aren't cleared for the start of campaign.