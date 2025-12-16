Brown logged nine points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to Memphis.

Brown didn't have much success shooting the ball, but the Clippers continue to give him extended run with the second unit. Over his last seven appearances, he's seeing 18.7 minutes per contest with 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals on 35.9 percent shooting from the field.