Brown (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Brown departed Monday's game against the Celtics due to back soreness, and the same injury has him questionable to face the Wizards. Even if he's listed available, Brown doesn't see enough minutes to be relevant in fantasy across all formats.
