Clippers' Kobe Brown: Rejoins parent club
The Clippers recalled Brown from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Thursday.
Brown will return to the NBA club after a brief stint in the G League. In his 11 appearances for LA this season, Brown has averaged 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes.
