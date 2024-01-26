The Clippers recalled Brown from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Friday.

Brown was assigned to the G League on Wednesday and recorded a triple-double during Thursday's win over Greensboro, posting 22 points (9-18 FG), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes. However, his services are now needed at the NBA level, as Paul George (groin) is a late addition to the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus Toronto. Brown has played double-digit minutes 11 times this season and averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists during those contests.