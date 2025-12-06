Brown logged 13 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

The third-year forward set new season highs in points and steals with the performance. Brown has found a consistent role of late in the Clippers' frontcourt, playing at least 13 minutes with the second unit in six straight games while averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 threes in just 17.5 minutes a contest.