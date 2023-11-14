Watch Now:

Brown was assigned to the Clippers' G League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers, on Monday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Brown has had a rough showing in the first few weeks of the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per contest (six games). He'll have an opportunity to log consistent minutes in Ontario as he continues his development.

