Brown (ankle) is in line to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Brown missed the end of the Las Vegas Summer League due to bone bruise in his ankle, but he's recovered from the issue and is expected to be available Thursday. The 2023 first-rounder is likely to open the regular season buried on the Clippers' depth chart, and he'll be competing with Nicolas Batum and Derrick Jones for reserve minutes.