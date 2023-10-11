Brown posted five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 preseason win over the Jazz

Brown was selected No. 30 overall by the Clippers in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the rookie forward is unlikely to receive a significant role during the regular season, he should continue to see extended minutes throughout the preseason.