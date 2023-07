Brown went the locker room Sunday with an apparent foot injury during the first half of the Clippers' Las Vegas Summer League finale versus the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After a 35-point performance Friday against the 76ers, Brown was off to a quick start Sunday, posting six points and two assists in just six minutes before exiting the game. The Clippers haven't provided an indication if Brown will be able to return.