Sanders logged eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over the Wizards.

Sanders got the starting nod for a third consecutive contest, though he struggled with efficiency after shooting 53.3 percent from the field across his previous two games. The rookie second-rounder has logged 22 or more minutes in four straight games and could remain in the starting five for as long as Kawhi Leonard (knee) is sidelined.