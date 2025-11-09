site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: clippers-kobe-sanders-available-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Available Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanders (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Sanders is set to return from a five-game absence due to a sprained right knee. However, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories