Sanders is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Knicks on Wednesday, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Sanders was added to the Clippers' starting lineup against the Warriors on Monday after James Harden was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The former stepped up in a big way, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes, but Sanders will revert to a bench role against New York after Harden was cleared to return.