Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Doesn't play in Friday's SL game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sanders (rest) did not participate in the Clippers' 128-120 Summer League overtime win over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Sanders played well in his four Summer League outings and finished strong with 26 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes against the Wizards on Wednesday. The 2025 second-rounder averaged 19.9 minutes per game across 68 regular-season contests (19 starts) in his rookie year. Sanders could operate in an expanded role in the upcoming season, even with both Brandon Ingram (heel) and Bennedict Mathurin ahead of him on the depth chart.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!