Sanders totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-112 loss to the Warriors.

The four made threes were a career high for Sanders, while the 16 points were a season high. The second-year forward has scored in double digits just twice in six games (one start) to begin the season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes in 23.2 minutes, but his role and usage figure to increase while Max Strus (foot) and Derrick Jones (knee) are on the shelf.