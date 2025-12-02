Sanders finished Monday's 140-123 loss to the Heat with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes.

While Sanders is on a two-way contract with the Clippers, he has appeared in 11 straight games and has become a key player off the bench out of necessity, averaging 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks in that span. Sanders led the second unit in minutes Monday, and he might be elevated to the first man off the bench if he continues his strong play.