Sanders provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 loss to Boston.

After missing eight games due to a knee injury, Sanders has immediately stepped into a larger role with the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle/foot), averaging 20.3 minutes over his last three games after playing in just nine total minutes in his first two games. Sanders will likely remain in the rotation until Leonard is cleared to return.